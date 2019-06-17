UPDATE: Man stabbed to death in Ville Platte identified, no one in custody

UPDATE: Ville Platte police have released the name of a man stabbed to death inside a home Saturday.

According Ville Platte Police Chief Neil Lartigue, Jacorey Gallow was found early that morning with a stab wound to the chest.

Acadian Ambulance arrived on scene and took Gallow to Mercy Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Lartigue said the incident remains under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information about this incident you are asked to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1313. Your call will remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL: A Ville Platte man is dead after police say his wife allegedly stabbed him Friday.

“The Ville Platte Police Department received a call about a stabbing at 700 block of Rev. E. D. Alfred Street. Upon arrival, officers found Jaqueric Gallow stabbed in the residence and the suspect was labeled as Jasmine Gallow,” said Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue.

He tells News 10 Jasmine Gallow is the victim’s wife and they’re trying to determine if the stabbing was in self defense.

“After further investigation, it was determined that there was an argument that took place at the residence, and she was brought in, questioned, and released pending further investigation,” said the chief.

“We’re still trying to determine if it was domestic or exactly what happened there. We just have one side of the story now but we’re going through more interviews and looking through more evidence,” the chief added.

Lartigue said his department has requested assistance from the D. A.’s office in the investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now