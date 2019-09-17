UPDATE: Man missing in Coteau area has been found

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said Brock Hyde was found safe Tuesday evening.

“He wandered out of a cane field on his own,” IPSO spokesman Wendell Raborn told News 10.

The department has not released additional information.

ORIGINAL: Deputies with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man reported missing since Saturday.

Authorities said Brock Hyde walked away from his girlfriend near the old landfill in the Coteau area and hasn’t been seen since.

Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, (337) 369-2485.