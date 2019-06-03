UPDATE: LPSO has located missing Duson teen

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (LPSO

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The teen has been found.

ORIGINAL: Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a 16-year-old girl from Duson.

Jamii Le'Kell Simon was last seen early Monday, June 3, 2019, morning. She is described at 5'1", weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on whereabouts are asked to call the LPSO at (337) 236-5895.

