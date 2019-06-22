UPDATE: LPD need help in identifying suspect in armed robbery where one woman was injured

UPDATE: Police are asking for help in identifying the pictured vehicle believed to be involved in the armed robbery that happened Friday night. The vehicle appears to be a white 4×4 Ford truck, has a black bed cover and a yellow license plate.

Anyone with information about the vehicle involved is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

ORIGINAL: Lafayette Police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery.

It happened in the 5600 block of Johnston Street.

Police say that a masked male suspect allegedly hit a woman with a blunt object as she tried to enter her vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Lafayette Police say some of the woman’s personal items were taken.

The suspect has yet to be located.

