UPDATE: Lost child found walking on Creswell Lane in Opelousas

UPDATE: Opelousas Police say the parents of the 2 year old child found walking Saturday night have been located.

Police say the child's father is currently at the station.

No other details were not released.

ORIGINAL: Opelousas Police need the publics help in identifying a toddler and locating the childs parents.

Police say the child was found walking along the 600 block of Creswell Lane Saturday evening.

Public Information Officer, Sgt. Crystal Leblanc said the child appears to be about 2 in age.

"He seems happy and energetic but at this time nobody knows who the parents are and we ask anyone with information to be call our office immediately."

"DCFS (Department of Child and Family Services) has been contacted," Leblanc said.