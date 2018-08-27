Local

UPDATE: Lafayette police identify woman suspected of DUI in fatal crash on Johnston Street

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 08:47 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 08:47 PM CDT

A Lafayette woman arrested on suspicion of DUI after an early-morning crash that killed a 57-year-old man has been identified.

26 year old Payton K. Mitchell of Lafayette was booked at the scene on charges of driving under the influence.  She was transported to a local hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries. 

According to police, Mitchell was behind the wheel of a vehicle traveling on Johnston Street around 12:28 a.m. Saturday. 

Police say she struck a second vehicle being driven by 57-year-old Christopher Mouledous.

Mouledous succumbed to his injuries a short while later a local hospital, police said.  

A total of five people were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to severe.

 

 

 

 

