UPDATE: Lafayette High School remains under lock down due to phone threat, LPSS says no weapons found on campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- 2:16 p.m. The Lafayette Parish School System has announced that all extra-curricular events scheduled for this afternoon, at Lafayette High School have been canceled. This includes all scheduled athletic and academic activities.

2 p.m. UPDATE: Students are reportedly being dismissed in phases at this time.

1:45 p.m. Students and staff are being kept inside classrooms as law enforcement continues an investigation this afternoon.

12: 45 p.m. UPDATE: The Lafayette Parish School System has released the following statement on a reported campus threat.

We want to give all parents an update of the situation at LHS. At this time we are still in a lock down. Students are safe and in their classrooms. However, we would like to address some rumors on Facebook and other media sites. No arrests have been made. There have been no weapons found on campus. Thank you for understanding and we will notify you as soon as the lock down has been lifted.

The school remains on lock down at this time. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation.

One individual was taken into custody for questioning, but has been released, LPSO spokesman Lt. John Mowell said.

Students will continue classes as the situation is assessed. Meanwhile, parents and all other visitors are asked to avoid the school, the sheriff’s office said.

We will provide updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL: Lafayette High School is under lock down.

According to the LPSO, the threat came from a phone call.





KLFY’s Sylvia Masters is on the scene and says as of 10:45 a.m., all the entrances to the school are blocked. They are also not allowing parents inside the school.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas with the Lafayette Police Department, has confirmed that they are evaluating the situation.

App users click here for more pictures from Lafayette High.

This page will be updated as we get more information.