UPDATE: Lafayette High School to reopen Wednesday
UPDATE: Lafayette High will resume classes Wednesday, a day after classes were canceled due to problems with the heating system.
ORIGINAL: Lafayette High School will be closed Tuesday primarily because of problems with the heating system.
Chief Administrative Officer Joe Craig said the problem was discovered Monday and reported to officials.
Craig said students, teachers and staff at Lafayette High School will not have to report for classes Tuesday, November 13.
He said custodians and administrators will report for work as normal.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Local law enforcement agencies and NAACP look to better community relations
- Amazon goes bicoastal, will open HQs in New York, DC suburb
- Amazon's growing pains in Seattle offer lessons to new hosts
- From Audible to Whole Foods: A look at Amazon's empire