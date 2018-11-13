UPDATE: Lafayette High School to reopen Wednesday

UPDATE: Lafayette High will resume classes Wednesday, a day after classes were canceled due to problems with the heating system.

ORIGINAL: Lafayette High School will be closed Tuesday primarily because of problems with the heating system.

Chief Administrative Officer Joe Craig said the problem was discovered Monday and reported to officials.

Craig said students, teachers and staff at Lafayette High School will not have to report for classes Tuesday, November 13.

He said custodians and administrators will report for work as normal.