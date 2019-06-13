UPDATE: Juvenile detention center runaway found safe today Video

UPDATE: Kirsten Joyce Breck, 17, of New Iberia has been located. The Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Crimes Division were told by the Baton Rouge Police Department that she was found safe today.

ORIGINAL: Authorities are searching for a 17-year-old New Iberia girl who ran away from a youth shelter in Bossier City last week.

Bossier Police said in a news release that Kirsten Joyce Breck escaped from the Johnny Gray Jones Detention Center on Friday around 5:45 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweat pants.

Breck is described as 5'9 and approxiamately 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

Police say she is from New Iberia, but they have received information that indicates she may be in Baton Rouge.

Anyone who can help locate Kirsten Breck, is asked to call Bossier City Police at (318)-741-8665.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now