UPDATE: Jeanerette Police Station renamed Juandre Gilliam Law Enforcement Center Video

UPDATE: The Jeanerette Board of Alderman have officially renamed the Jeanerette Police Station, the Juandre Gilliam Law Enforcement Center.

In a 5 person vote, four alderman voted in favor of the name change. Alderman Kenneth Kern abstained.

A date and time for the new dedication has yet to be announced.

ORIGINAL: An ordinance to rename the Jeanerette Police station after fallen Officer Juandre Gilliam Sr. will be introduced during Monday's Board of Alderman meeting which takes place at 6:30 p.m. at Jeanerette City Hall.

Officer Juandre Gilliam was killed in a crash on April 8, 2015 during a vehicle pursuit.



A vehicle he was attempting to stop for a traffic violation fled, and he pursued it onto St. Peter Street where his vehicle overturned near Route 182.

Officer Gilliam was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Iberia General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.



Both occupants of the vehicle, one adult and one juvenile, were arrested a short time later.



Officer Gilliam was U.S. Army veteran. He had served with the Jeanerette Police Department for two years but had only graduated from the police academy three weeks prior to the crash.