Several schools in North Lafayette were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after threats were reportedly made.

Lafayette Police tell KLFY News there was never any danger to students or faculty. Authorities say the lockdowns were a precaution as police investigated the threats. Police say the threats were determined to not be credible.

The lockdowns have since been lifted and classes have resumed.