UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff detectives arrest 24-year-old woman following early morning shooting

UPDATE: A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Monday in the 1100 blockof Sideny Blanchard Road in Loreauville.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Spokesperson Lt. Col Wendall Raborn said late this afternoon, detectives located and arrested Jessica Mooney and booked her into the Iberia Parish on attempted second degree murder charges.

46-year-old Kenneth Broussard was found outside his home just after 9 a.m. Monday suffering with multiple gunshot wounds.

Raborn said he was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

LOREAUVILLE, La. (KLFY)- Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a shooting this morning.

One man was shot outside a home in the 1100 block of Sidney Blanchard Road shortly before 9 a.m., IPSO Lt. Col. Wendell Raborn said.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Loreauville Elementary was on soft lock down as a precaution while authorities investigate. The lock down has been lifted.

A woman has been taken into custody, authorities said. This is a developing story.

