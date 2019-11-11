UPDATE: Iberia Parish Sheriff detectives arrest 24-year-old woman following early morning shooting

UPDATE: A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Monday in the 1100 blockof Sideny Blanchard Road in Loreauville.

Iberia Parish Sheriff Spokesperson Lt. Col Wendall Raborn said late this afternoon, detectives located and arrested Jessica Mooney and booked her into the Iberia Parish on attempted second degree murder charges.

46-year-old Kenneth Broussard was found outside his home just after 9 a.m. Monday suffering with multiple gunshot wounds.

Raborn said he was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

Loreauville Elementary was on soft lock down as a precaution while authorities investigate. The lock down has been lifted.

