UPDATE: I-10 East back open at Whiskey Bay

UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 East at mile marker 125 (before Whiskey Bay). This incident has been moved to the right shoulder. Congestion has reached approximately 6 miles. Expect heavy delays.

I-10 East is now closed at mile marker 125 (before Whiskey Bay) due to a vehicle fire. Congestion has reached 3 miles. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

