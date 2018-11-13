UPDATE: Funeral services announced for radio pioneer Jenelle Chargois

Funeral services have been set for Jenelle Chargois, legendary broadcaster, radio personality and community activist who died Saturday.

She was 68.

A Mass and services will be held at 11 a.m.Friday, November 16, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette.

Chargois served as KJCB 770 AM general manager, chief administrative officer and radio personality.

