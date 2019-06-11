UPDATE: Funeral Services announced for legendary musician Paul “Lil Buck” Sinegal

Syrie Funeral Home has confirmed with News 10 that visitation services for Paul “L’il Buck” Sinegal will begin Sunday, June 16 from 5- 8 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 818 12th St, in Lafayette.

Visitation will continue Monday morning, June 17 at 7 a.m. until funeral services begin at 11 a.m.

The legendary musician, born in Lafayette, died Monday. A cause of death has not been reported.

He was 75 years old.

Read his full obituary here.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now