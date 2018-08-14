UPDATE: Eunice Elementary will remain closed Wednesday after classroom fire
EUNICE, La. (KLFY) - UPDATE: The school will remain closed on Wednesday as officials assess damage on campus.
ORIGINAL STORY: Officials from Eunice Elementary school say the school will be closed today after a fire broke in one of the classrooms.
Officials are saying that 12 month employees must report to work.
The principal will contact staff members to inform them when/if to report to work tomorrow.
This school closure is for Eunice Elementary only. No other schools have been affected, officials said.
News 10 will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.
