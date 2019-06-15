Local

UPDATE: Entergy customers in St. Landry Parish area may experience power outage until midnight

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 08:32 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 10:07 PM CDT

ST. LANDRY PARISH- UPDATE: Power may not be restored for Entergy costumers until 10 p.m. in portions of St. Landry Parish. 

Additional crews are arriving assist with damage to a substation in Sunset. 

As of 5 p.m., 106 customers were without power in the Sunset/ Grand Coteau area.

The company told customers it is repairing damaged equipment. 

ORIGINAL: Right now 4,342 Entergy customers are without power in St. Landry Parish. 

Entergy is currently working to resolve the problem.

Customers say the company had told them power would be restored by 8:30 a.m., but now it's expected to be off until 11 a.m.

 

