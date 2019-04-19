UPDATE: Crime Stoppers: Suspects wanted in connection to Basile stabbing in custody

UPDATE: The suspects turned themselves in on Friday.

EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are searching for suspects wanted in connection to a stabbing in Basile.

The public is asked to be on the look out for an early gold, 2000s GMC extended cab, long-wheel base truck. The license plate is unknown.

Occupants have been identified at Arthur Flanders and April Pickett. Both suspects are wanted in Evangeline Parish.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 363-2161.