UPDATE: Brother arrested in deadly shooting of Church Point man in wheelchair

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The victim in an early morning shooting in Church Point has been identified as Joseph Moore.

He died from a single gunshot would to the chest with a .22 rifle, police said. At the time of his death, Moore was confined to wheelchair due to an amputated leg, Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said.

His brother, Elvin Moore, 65, has been arrested. He faces a second degree murder charge and a $300,000 bond.

Elvin Moore, 65, of Church Point (Photo: CPPD)

Investigators believe the men were in an argument before the shooting.

ORIGINAL: Church Point Police are investigating a deadly shooting.

Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux says officers responded to a call early Friday morning on North Franques Street.

A 68-year-old man was found with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Medical crews attempted to revive the victim, but he died on scene.

Chief Thibodeaux says they do have a suspect in custody, but have not identified the victim or suspect at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.