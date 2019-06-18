UPDATE: Boil advisory for portions of Rayne rescinded

UPDATE: The boil advisory for the areas of 7th Street to 9th Street from Butler Street to American Legion Drive released as a precautionary measure is now rescinded.

The City of Rayne Water Department has restored pressure within the water supply system above the minimum required level established by the Louisiana Administrative Code – Sanitary Code. With water samples collected have tested negative for coliform bacteria, by the Louisiana Department of Health Hospitals-Office of Public Health.

The water is now safe for consumption.

ORIGINAL: The City of Rayne has experienced a loss of water pressure due to water line repairs within our water supply system while changing out a fire hydrant.

Because of these problems, the water produced by our water supply system is of questionable microbiological quality.

Therefore, as a precaution, the City of Rayne Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately for 7th Street to 9th Street between Butler Street and American Legion Drive.

The City of Rayne Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown the water to be safe.

