UPDATE: Boil advisory for Catahoula has been rescinded

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The boil advisory for St. Martin Parish Industrial Park supplying drinking water to the Community of Catahoula and the customers of the Industrial Water Park in St. Martinville has been rescinded.

The Louisiana Department of Health collected water samples from the water supply system and have shown the water to be safe.

ORIGINAL: The St. Martin Parish Industrial Park, supplying drinking water to the Community of Catahoula and the customers of the Industrial Water Park in St. Martinville, has experienced problems with our water supply system.

Therefore, as a precaution, the St. Martin Parish Water System for Catahoula is issuing a BOIL ADVISORY, effective immediately.

This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by Louisiana Department of Health.

