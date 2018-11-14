UPDATE: Arrest made in Youngsville homicide. Police say victim was 35 years old Video Video

YOUNGSVILLE, La. - UPDATE: Youngsville Police have arrested a man they found hiding in a shed at a home on Vermilion Circle.

The unidentifed suspect, according to Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, faces charges of second degree murder.

Boudreaux has identified the victim as a 35 year old while female.

ORIGINAL: .Youngsville Police are on the scene of an early morning murder. Authorities tell KLFY News it happened at a mobile home in the 100 block Vermilion Circle.

Officers were called to the scene at about 1:45 a.m. about "blood everywhere" inside the home. Upon arrival, they found a woman unresponsive, Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux said three people of interest are in custody.

A neighbor said a mother and her daughter live in the Vermilion Circle home. The father of the child is in and out every now and then, the neighbor said.

A witness told News 10 police arrested him after finding him completely naked in a nearby storage unit.

This morning, Boudreaux could not confirm a motive behind the woman's death.

This is a developing story.