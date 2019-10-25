UPDATE: Arrest made in St. Landry Parish crash that killed woman and toddler

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: State Police have arrested a suspect in an August 25 crash that left a woman and a toddler dead.

The investigation led to the arrest of Michael Shane Guidry on Thursday. He was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on two counts of negligent homicide, improper lane usage and no seat belt.

ORIGNAL: Shortly before 1:30 a.m. on August 25, 2019, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on the I-49 south service road at Zack Miller Rd. in St. Landry Parish.

The crash killed 35-year-old Lacy Leger, of Sunset, along with her 2-year-old passenger.

The preliminary investigation revealed Leger was driving a 2013 Nissan Maxima southbound on the I-49 service road. At the same time, 48-year-old Michael Guidry, of Carencro, was traveling northbound on the I-49 service road in a 2007 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup. For unknown reasons, Guidry crossed the center line and entered into the southbound lane of travel.

As a result, the Dodge struck the Nissan, troopers said.

Leger suffered fatal injuries despite being properly restrained. The 2-year-old male rear seat passenger was restrained in a child seat, but also suffered fatal injuries. A 16-year-old girl rear seat passenger was properly restrained, but suffered serious injuries.

Guidry was unrestrained and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Impairment is suspected on his part. Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers for analysis.