UPDATE: All lanes open on I-10 eastbound in Breaux Bridge following vehicle crash

UPDATE As 5:55 p.m. all lanes have re-opened.

The Breaux Bridge Police Department is currently on scene of a two vehicle crash I-10 eastbound near Breaux Bridge.

According to police, the crash occurred just past the Breaux Bridge exit and one lane is currently closed.

Motorist can expect delays, according to police.

Only minor injuries being reported.



