Local

UPDATE: All lanes are now open I-49 North at the I-10/I-49 after 18-wheeler crash

Posted: Sep 06, 2018 02:23 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 06, 2018 04:05 PM CDT

UPDATE: All lanes are now open I-49 North at the I-10/I-49. Congestion has reached one mile.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center