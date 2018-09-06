UPDATE: All lanes are now open I-49 North at the I-10/I-49 after 18-wheeler crash
UPDATE: All lanes are now open I-49 North at the I-10/I-49. Congestion has reached one mile.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Eunice woman charged with vehicular homi
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Former Sunset mayor dies at 94
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Key details from hacking complaint against North Korean
- Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
- A year in, Uber CEO works to rebuild company's reputation
- St. Martin Parish School Board terminates superintendent's contract
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.