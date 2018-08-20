UPDATE: 9-year-old walking down sidewalk in Eunice hit by stray bullets Video

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) - A 9-year-old boy was shot Sunday morning in Eunice. Officials say the tragedy is due to a misuse of firearms.

Eunice Police Chief, Randy Fontenot, says the child was just an innocent bystander in the shooting.

"We did find one vehicle that had been shot which was, we believe, the intended target of the shooting. However, there were four children walking on the sidewalk. Two of the rounds that were shot at the vehicle missed the vehicle and hit one nine year old boy," explains Fontenot.

This is not the first time a child is hit during crossfire in Eunice. Last year a 7-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet.

Thankfully the injuries to the child involved in the Sunday morning's shooting were not life-threatening, but Fontenot says this could have all been prevented.

"I believe there are some people out there that have guns and don't know how to use them. And by the way they're using them they're putting other people's lives in danger," he adds.

No arrests have been made, but Eunice Police are following leads and the chief says they're confident the suspect will be brought to justice soon.