UPDATE 2:

The victim of the shooting on Alice Drive has been identified as Leo Lafauci, 44, of Lafayette. His son Tristian Lafauci, 23, of Lafayette has been charge with second degree murder.

Upon booking into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center Lafauci was also found to have an outstanding warrant for an unrelated incident.

UPDATE:

According to Lafayette Police, the 44-year-old father injured in the Alice Drive shooting died due to his injuries.

The 23-year-old son who was accused in the shooting was later located by officers and taken into custody.

He is being treated for minor injuries, according to police.

The identities of both the suspect and the victim are being withheld by Police at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police officers are at the scene of a shooting in the 200 block of Alice Drive.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a disturbance between a father and son.

During the altercation, the son allegedly shot the father then ran away before officers arrived.

The father is in a hospital and his condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. We have a news crew on the way.

