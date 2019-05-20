UPDATE: 2 Lafayette juveniles arrested on vandalism charges; neighbors say apology issued Video

UPDATE: Residents living in a South College neighborhood of Lafayette have advised News 10 that two juveniles have been arrested and accused of causing damage to homes and property by vandalism.

Following their arrest, the two unidentified juveniles then reportedly went back to the homes along Southlawn Drive and apologized to the residents.

"They came to my home late tonight with their mothers at their side and a police officer and apologized," one resident said. " The damage is done and Im still mad," he said.

" I woke up to go to church and there are penis's on my vehicle," another resident said. "I am an adult and don't need you coming back sayiing you're sorry and your going to clean this up."

A Lafayette Police officer reportedly recognized the juveniles from security video posted on social media and made contact with them, the resident said.

"At first we heard they denied it, but then admitted it and that's when police went out to make an arrest."

The teens were reportedly booked through the juvenile process and then released to the parents.

KLFY received a photo of the apology in progress, however we are not allowed to publish the photo due to their ages.

ORIGINAL: Some residents in a subdivision off South College Road in Lafayette woke up Sunday morning to find multiple vehicles and other property vandalized with racist and homophobic graffiti.

In a couple of still images sent to our newsroom, at least 20 vehicles and several garage doors were vandalized some time between 11:40 p.m. Saturday and before dawn Sunday morning.

Residents say they have contacted police and will surrender video footage from their home security cameras to help officers gather evidence and solve the crime.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime in action is asked to contact 911, or call your local police department.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now