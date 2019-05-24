UPDATE: 2 additional arrest made in rape of special needs juvenile in St. Martinville

UPDATE: St. Martinville Police have made two more arrest in a rape case dated May 23 that involved a special needs juvenile.

According to Police Chief Ricky Martin, 2 juveniles were arrested Tuesday and charged with first degree rape.

In May, 20-year-old Hunger Miller was arrested following accusations he raped a 12-year-old girl with special needs. He faces charges of first degree rape.

His mother, Michelle Miller, was accused of hiding her son in a New Iberia motel.

She was also arrested and faces an obstruction of justice charge.

