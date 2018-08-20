UPDATE: 18-wheeler crashes, portion of I-10 eastbound shut down near Jennings

UPDATE: As of 8:20 p.m. all lanes have re-opened.

A portion of eastbound Interstate 10 east of Jennings is closed due an a crash involving an 18-wheeler, and a passenger car, according to State Police.

The crash was reported just after 5 p.m.

State Troopers are on the scene and say eastbound traffic is being diverted from I-10 east at milepost 66 to LA 97, US 90, and LA 91.

Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in this area.