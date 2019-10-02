Unsolved shootings at Lafayette apartment complex leave residents fearing for their family’s lives

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- There has been a string of shoot-outs at Beau Soleil Apartments on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. in Lafayette in the past few months.

Residents say they don’t know why it’s happening or who is doing it, but they are scared to even walk outside.

The most recent shooting happened this past Sunday.

“We were thinking it was kids outside just throwing rocks, and they were actually just shooting,” one resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said.

She says a group of people were shooting at one another for nearly 10 minutes, firing at least 32 bullets and hitting surrounding apartments in the process.

She are her family watched the scene unfold from inside their home, peering out of a window.

“All you could see was bullets flying everywhere.”

The resident says this is not the first time a shoot-out has broken out lately at Beau Soilel. Three shoot-outs happened in September alone.

The resident recalls the first shooting that happened in September.

“That incident, it was like 8:30, 9:00. It was dark, and the men came from around the building. All I had seen was flashes of bullets. I told my grand kids, I said, ‘get down.’ My daughter said, ‘what’s going on?’ I said, ‘they shooting outside.'”

Now she’s scared to be outside.

“I babysit a little girl, and she loves to be outside. I don’t even let her go outside any more.”

She never knows when another shoot-out might break out.

The woman’s neighbor tells me she was also home during the shootings.

“We just heard the gun fire, and it sounded like it was too close for comfort. It sounded like it was right outside our bedroom window,” the anonymous resident said.

She woke her children up and hid.

“I took all my children out the bed and put them all in one room, not knowing which room to put them in. We all kind of just huddled up in the hallway.”

Residents told News 10 that police are alerted every time a shoot-out does break out, but they say people are afraid to talk out of fear of retaliation. There have been no arrests made in connection to the shoot-outs.

Anyone with informatio is urged to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS.