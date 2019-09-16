Unsettled Start to Work Week with Scattered Rain Returning Today

An upper level disturbance sitting in the western Gulf of Mexico will cause rain chances to stay healthy for the first half of this work week. Scattered showers and storms will become likely for your Monday afternoon. We could see another round of scattered activity for Tuesday and possibly Wednesday too. A few storms may produce heavy rains at times because of the tropical moisture being added into the atmosphere. The additional clouds and rain chances should suppress temperatures slightly as highs are only expected in the upper 80s.