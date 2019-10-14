Unrestrained passenger killed, driver arrested in Evangeline Parish crash

MAMOU, La.– A Saturday night single-vehicle crash, took the life of 20-year-old Keldon Lomas of Eunice.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were called to investigate a fatal crash shortly before 8:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 13 near Percy McGee Road in Evangeline Parish, on Saturday.

Upon investigation State Police learned that the crash happened as the driver, 37-year-old Richard Lomas, was driving a 2008 Infinity M35 southbound on LA Hwy 13, and for unknown reasons lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times as a result.

Keldon Lomas a passenger in the vehicle was not seat belted at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Richard Lomas, the driver, was also not seat belted and suffered minor injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Troopers suspected impairment to be a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained from him for analysis and are awaiting the results.

He was released from the hospital and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on the charges of: vehicular homicide, careless operation, no seat belt, driving under suspension, and open container.

This crash remains under investigation.