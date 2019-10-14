Breaking News
Oct. 12, 2019, election results
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Unrestrained passenger killed, driver arrested in Evangeline Parish crash

Local
Posted: / Updated:

MAMOU, La.– A Saturday night single-vehicle crash, took the life of 20-year-old Keldon Lomas of Eunice.

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were called to investigate a fatal crash shortly before 8:00 p.m. on LA Hwy 13 near Percy McGee Road in Evangeline Parish, on Saturday.

Upon investigation State Police learned that the crash happened as the driver, 37-year-old Richard Lomas, was driving a 2008 Infinity M35 southbound on LA Hwy 13, and for unknown reasons lost control of his vehicle and ran off the roadway. The vehicle then overturned several times as a result.

Keldon Lomas a passenger in the vehicle was not seat belted at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Richard Lomas, the driver, was also not seat belted and suffered minor injuries.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Troopers suspected impairment to be a factor in the crash. A toxicology sample was obtained from him for analysis and are awaiting the results.

He was released from the hospital and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on the charges of: vehicular homicide, careless operation, no seat belt, driving under suspension, and open container.

This crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Sidebar