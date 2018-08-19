Unrestrained Crowley man killed in crash Video

CANTKON (La) - A single vehicle crash near Chris Road in St. Landry Parish claimed the life of 22 year old Destin Hail of Crowley.

According to police, it happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say an initial investigation has revealed that the crash occurred as Hail was traveling southbound on LA 93 in a Chevy pickup truck.

Police say his vehicle ran off of the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole, a fence, and a tree.

Hail and his passenger, 18-year-old Brooklyn Bernard of Breaux Bridge were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle., police said.

Hail sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.

Bernard sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.