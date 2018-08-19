Unrestrained Crowley Man Dies in Single Vehicle Crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CANTKON (La) - Around 10:30 pm on August 18, 2018, Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a single vehicle crash near Chris Road in St. Landry Parish.

The crash took the life of 22-year-old Destin Hail of Crowley. State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Hail was traveling southbound on LA 93 in a 2008 Chevrolet pickup. Hail’s vehicle ran off of the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole, fence, and a tree.

Hail and his passenger, 18-year-old Brooklyn Bernard of Breaux Bridge were not wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle. Hail sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. Bernard sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.