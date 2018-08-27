University of Louisiana issues statement on expensive textbooks; says its a misdunderstanding
Over the weekend, it was learned and spread on social media that an Accounting textbook at the University of Louisiana would cost nearly $1,000 to purchase online.
University Provost Dr. Jaimie Hebert released the following statement on the issue:
“We want to make it very clear to our students and the public that the University of Louisiana at Lafayette makes every effort to ensure that the materials required for courses are affordable.
“We welcome the opportunity to clarify some confusion that resulted from the pricing of materials for Accounting 201 and 202.
“The materials – both a textbook and access codes for online supplementary materials – are available from the University’s bookstore for $313.
“The University, the bookstore and the publisher worked to set the price for the materials, which students could use for Accounting 201 and 202, which are offered consecutively in the fall and spring semesters.
“The publisher, after conversations with the Department of Accounting, set the online price at nearly $1,000 to discourage students from choosing to buy materials directly from its website. They believed it was best for the students to use a printed textbook since many of the materials in the book are needed for homework and classroom instruction.
“Students who chose not to purchase the book and access codes from the University bookstore discovered the price difference. We are not aware of any students who purchased the materials online; if they did so, they should contact the College of Business Administration, which will work with them to rectify the situation.
“But again, let me stress, this is a misunderstanding. The University wants students enrolled in the course to spend only $313, and I am grateful for the chance to encourage them to do so.”
