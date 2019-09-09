University Ave. underpass undergoing a face-lift

The North University Underpass revitalization project started on Monday.

The project consists of pressure washing, sealing and painting the walls of the underpass. As a welcome to motorists entering the city, “Bienvenue” will be painted on the structure.

Proposed University Ave. underpass improvements

Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux says the University Avenue corridor is a priority project. “The University Corridor is a crucial gateway to our community and is worthy of reinvestment. It is my hope that with renewed focus, we can begin the process of returning this area to its former cultural, social and economic status for those who live, work and travel along the corridor.”

The revitalization project is expected to take 60 working days with weather permitting. Work will take place at night. Lane closures will last from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. until the project’s competition. The project is expected to be completed in November.