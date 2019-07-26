United Way holds in Champions for Change Luncheon

News 10 anchor Tracy Wirtz served as emcee for the two-day event honoring community leader this week.

Business people who will lead their annual fundraising drives attended yesterday’s luncheon.

Today, educators who will champion their campaigns were treated to lunch and a celebration of their accomplishments over the last year.



Each day also offered an opportunity to share ideas for the upcoming year.



“We really hope that we have given everyone here the opportunity to communicate with one another their best practices, their reasons why they support United Way,” said Randi Landry, campaign manger for United Way of Acadiana. “How United Way has helped them in their schools, in their work places, and the way they have seen us champion people in our communities.”

Learn more here.

United Way of Acadiana provides funding for the “Leader in Me” program at nearly 70 schools in Acadiana.