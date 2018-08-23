United Blood Services calls out UL-Lafayette students to help build blood supply with campus drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - With more engagement from youth and a drive to give back to the community, United Blood Services are also the future of our blood supply.

According to the department, the youngest donors account for less than 30% of all donations,. It's a number they would like to see grow.

It is important to realize that it is the blood already on the shelf that saves lives when tragedy happens.

Each semester UL-Lafayette students step up their game to help with the blood supply. Students and non-students have their chance to make an impact this semester when they donate on campus this month.

Join United Blood Services on campus in the bloodmobiles in front of Dupre’ Library and in between Dupre’ Library and Montgomery Hall on Thursday, August 23 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Each donor will get a “Donate Blood, America Relies on Donations” t-shirt, Chick-fil-A coupon for free nugget or sandwich, a bowling pass for one free game to Acadiana Lanes, and a $15 Darden Restaurant gift card through our online rewards store. All T-shirts and coupons are while supplies last, please allow up to 48 hours for point allocation.

Donors can schedule an appointment to donate at www.bloodhero.com or call 877-827-4376. Walks in are welcome.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Fast Track Health History the day they donate. It’s atwww.UnitedBloodServices.org.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian.