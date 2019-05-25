Local

Uncle Dick Davis Park boat landing/launch to be closed on Sunday, at noon

(ST. MARTINVILLE, La.)- Uncle Dick Davis Park boat landing/launch in Butte LaRose, LA., beginning Sunday, at noon until further notice, due to rising water.

Questions about the closure, call the St. Martin Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808.

 

