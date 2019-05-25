Uncle Dick Davis Park boat landing/launch to be closed on Sunday, at noon
(ST. MARTINVILLE, La.)- Uncle Dick Davis Park boat landing/launch in Butte LaRose, LA., beginning Sunday, at noon until further notice, due to rising water.
Questions about the closure, call the St. Martin Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808.
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- IMS from vantage point of official flagman
- Gov. Holcomb on history of Indy 500, what it means to Indiana
- Basile Police Officers not paid Friday due to town's ongoing budget issues
- Would-be robber shows hatchet, clerk pulls out gun