Uncle booked with child desertion after toddler found wandering streets in Opelousas

Lost child found walking on Creswell Lane in Opelousas UPDATE: Lost child found walking on Creswell Lane in Opelousas

An Opelousas man has been arrested on child desertion charges after a 2-year-old boy was found wandering the streets Saturday evening in Opelousas.

29 year old Ronanthony Brown is behind bars in the St. Landry Parish jail, according to Public Information Officer Crystal Leblanc.

Leblanc said the child, who had been left in Brown's care, was not being properly supervised when he left the home and was later found walking on Creswell Lane.

Shortly after news media reports surfaced, Leblanc said the child's father showed up at the police station and the child was released to his care.