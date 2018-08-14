Local

Unclaimed winning lotto ticket worth over $200k sold in French Quarter in March

Posted: Aug 14, 2018 05:46 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 14, 2018 05:49 PM CDT

A winning Easy 5 ticket worth $237,344 sold in March has yet to be claimed, and time is running out for the winner.

The ticket was sold at the Unique General Store at 129 Royal Street on March 28.

Louisiana Lottery officials said that the winning numbers were 03-06-08-30-34.

The winner has until Sept. 24 to claim their prize.  

 


