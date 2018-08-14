Unclaimed winning lotto ticket worth over $200k sold in French Quarter in March
A winning Easy 5 ticket worth $237,344 sold in March has yet to be claimed, and time is running out for the winner.
The ticket was sold at the Unique General Store at 129 Royal Street on March 28.
Louisiana Lottery officials said that the winning numbers were 03-06-08-30-34.
The winner has until Sept. 24 to claim their prize.
There's STILL an unclaimed $237,344 #Easy5 jackpot winning ticket out there somewhere that sold for the 3-28-18 drawing that will expire on 9-24-18! The ticket sold at Unique General Store on Royal Street in New Orleans. The winning numbers for that drawing were 03-06-08-30-34. pic.twitter.com/iz4fSEAMlZ— Louisiana Lottery (@LALottery) August 14, 2018
