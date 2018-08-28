Unclaimed Louisiana Lottery prize set to expire in a month.

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved

BATON ROUGE, La. - There's less than one month to claim a $237,344 Louisiana Prize.

The winner won the Louisiana Lottery Easy 5 jackpot prize won on March 28, 2018. The winning ticket was purchased at Unique General Store, located at 127 Royal Street in New Orleans. The winning ticket is set to expire Sept. 24, 2018.



The winning ticket matched all five of the numbers drawn to win the prize. The winning numbers for the March 28 drawing were 03-06-08-30-34.



“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson. “It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes.”



The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize