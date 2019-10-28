Live Now
Unclaimed deceased to be buried with dignity this weekend in Lafayette

The public is invited to pay final respects to unclaimed veterans, homeless persons and miscarried/stillbirth babies when they are buried with dignity this weekend in Lafayette.

On Saturday, Bishop Douglas Deshotel will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette to honor those men, women, children, and babies from throughout Lafayette Parish who have died over the past year, and whose bodies have gone unclaimed.

“The mass honors the dignity of human life, acknowledging that no one is ever forgotten in Christ,” Diocese Spokesperson Blue Rolfes said.

For several years, the Lafayette Diocese has organized funerals for soldiers, sailors, Marines, and homeless who died alone.

All deceased will be laid to rest immediately following the services in St. John’s Cemetery with all babies being buried in a part of the cemetery known as, “Babyland,” Rolfes said.

