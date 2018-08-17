UL students weigh in on new anti-hazing law Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - As students return to class Monday at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, there's a new hazing law now in effect across the state.

It came after Max Gruver, an LSU freshman died last Fall, after a night of drinking at Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

His death prompted State Representative Nancy Landry of Lafayette, to author House Bill 78, also known as the Max Gruver Act.

The bill to increases the penalties for hazing.

News 10 caught up with some students at the University of Louisiana, to see if they believed these anti-hazing laws would really end hazing all-together on campus.

"I feel like hazing is just a part of joining a fraternity or sorority. I mean people know they going to get hazed regardless, there should just be a limit to how far they can go," said April Hankton, a UL student.

But a new law is aimed at changing that. Hazing is now considered a felony in Louisiana, as it is in at least 11 other states.

"As far as death or dying, I think that no haze should get to the point where someone has to die," said Shaprion Carter, a UL student.

"I feel like since the laws have been put into place, fraternities and people like that will think more about things, before they do it," said Shelby Chapman.

The consequences for hazing in the new bill include jail time and fines up to $10,000.

Time behind bars can be anywhere from 30 days to 5 years.

But some UL students aren't sure if the new law, will really make a difference.

"I think it'll (hazing) be less harsh, but it'll probably still be there," said Charles Hall, a UL student.

"Now that they see that it's really a harsh penalty and you know that if you get caught then it's going to happen to you, like you're going to get possibly jail sentences, I feel like people will be more aware of it. And if they see it, they probably will talk more now, than if they didn't have the laws in place," said Brittny Wilson, a UL student.

Fraternities or organizations can be fined and sanctioned too, along with their leadership for failing to report hazing.

Sanctions can include losing public funds.

It also doesn't matter if the victim "voluntarily" participated. It is still considered hazing and a felony, according to the law.

