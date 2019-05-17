UL Lafayette Spring 2019 Commencement Ceremony Begins Today; You Can Watch Live Online

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - Another class of Ragin Cajuns are making the next big step in the education today as the 2019 Spring Commencment ceremony begins in just a few hours.

The day-long graduation will take place between the Cajundome and Bourgeois Hall. The ceremonies begin at 8 a.m. followed by the general assembly at 11 a.m.

More ceremonies will be held at 1:30 p.m., with the final ceremonies beginning at 4 p.m. The university will be live streaming the ceremony. To watch the ceremony live: click here.

A big congratulations to all of today's graduates from the krewe of Passe Partout!