UL Lafayette recognizes top scholars as Outstanding Master's Graduates

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - The dean of UL Lafayette’s Graduate School leads a panel that selects the top candidates. An Alumni Association committee interviews the finalists and chooses an overall Outstanding Master’s Graduate. Jacob LeBlanc is UL Lafayette’s Outstanding Master’s Graduate. LeBlanc was among five finalists for the award. Each will be recognized during the Spring 2019 Commencement General Assembly. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Cajundome. Each graduate program nominates a student for the award. Criteria include leadership, scholarship, service and research.

He has maintained a 4.0 GPA while pursuing a master’s degree in Systems Technology. LeBlanc’s thesis examined microbial fuel cells, which use natural bacteria to generate electrical currents. The cells are a potential sustainable energy source.

LeBlanc hopes to continue teaching and may work toward a Ph.D. at a later date. He is the son of Vicki and Chris LeBlanc of Scott, Louisiana.

Here’s a look at the remaining Outstanding Master’s Graduate Award finalists: