UL Lafayette recognizes Spring 2019 Outstanding Graduates

LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - Each spring and fall semester, deans from UL Lafayette’s academic colleges nominate a student as 'Outstanding Graduate'. Nominations are based on leadership, scholarship, and service. An Alumni Association committee interviews candidates and selects one to receive the overall award.

Ada Tusa is the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Outstanding Graduate.Tusa is among eight award finalists who will be recognized during the Spring 2019 Commencement General Assembly. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Cajundome. In addition to being the spring semester’s overall honoree, Tusa represents the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences as its Outstanding Graduate. A biology major with a minor in chemistry, Tusa has a 4.0 GPA.

She was one of five students selected to attend the Tulane National Primate Research Center Summer Fellowship Program for Undergraduate Students. She will enroll at the LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in New Orleans to become a physician.

Here’s a look at the remaining Spring 2019 Outstanding Graduates: