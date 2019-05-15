UL Lafayette recognizes Spring 2019 Outstanding Graduates
LAFAYETTE, LA (KLFY) - Each spring and fall semester, deans from UL Lafayette’s academic colleges nominate a student as 'Outstanding Graduate'. Nominations are based on leadership, scholarship, and service. An Alumni Association committee interviews candidates and selects one to receive the overall award.
Ada Tusa is the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Outstanding Graduate.Tusa is among eight award finalists who will be recognized during the Spring 2019 Commencement General Assembly. The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Cajundome. In addition to being the spring semester’s overall honoree, Tusa represents the Ray P. Authement College of Sciences as its Outstanding Graduate. A biology major with a minor in chemistry, Tusa has a 4.0 GPA.
She was one of five students selected to attend the Tulane National Primate Research Center Summer Fellowship Program for Undergraduate Students. She will enroll at the LSU Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in New Orleans to become a physician.
Here’s a look at the remaining Spring 2019 Outstanding Graduates:
Haley Brooke Campbell is the Outstanding Graduate for University College. She is a general studies major with a concentration in behavioral sciences. Campbell has a 3.8 GPA.
Sarah DiLeo is the Outstanding Graduate for the College of the Arts. She is a performing arts major with a concentration in dance. DiLeo has a 4.0 GPA.
Hallie Dodge is the Outstanding Graduate for the College of Education. She is a kinesiology/exercise science major with a 3.93 GPA.
Kyle Farmer is the Outstanding Graduate for the College of Engineering. He is a chemical engineering major with a 4.0 GPA.
Abigail Gatzy Morton is the Outstanding Graduate for the College of Liberal Arts. She is a political science/international relations major with a dual minor in psychology and visual arts. Morton has a 4.0 GPA.
Theresa Sapera is the Outstanding Graduate from the College of Nursing and Allied Health Professions. Her GPA is 3.56. Sapera was secretary of the UL Lafayette Student Nurses' Association.
Zach Wells is the Outstanding Graduate for the B.I. Moody III College of Business Administration. An accounting major, he has a 3.97 GPA. Wells was selected the Outstanding Member of the Kappa Theta Chapter of Beta Alpha Psi, an accounting honor society.
