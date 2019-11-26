UL-Lafayette program gives over 20 veterans free Thanksgiving Dinner

The University of Louisiana’s Veterans Upward Bound Program gifted selected students with Thanksgiving dinner giveaways.

Life after the military can be difficult to navigate. That’s where the Veterans Upward Bound Program steps in. This time, cutting the cost for Thanksgiving by purchasing already prepared meals.

“I’m going to eat. That’s what I’m going to do,” said Gary Jackson as he picked up his giveaway card.

The University’s Department of Special Services was filled with many gracious veterans selected to receive the token of appreciation this Thanksgiving.

“I’m retired now and I didn’t know what to do when I retired. Since I joined the Veterans Upward Bound Program, it’s a big family. It’s a great feeling to be here,” said Leroy Landor.

The home way from home for many helps them sustain their education. Now, it’s also giving out receipts. On them, largely prepared meals by rouses that can feed up to six people per household.

“Not only the family but for anybody else that might come and visit them,” said Tarrone Lewis, the program’s academic counselor.

“We know it’s a lot of work for them to get off of work and come to the classes,” Lewis added.

This gift from program advisors is to thank the veterans for their dedication to the program and to continue uplifting their spirits.

“It adds another chapter to your life for you to continue your education and it gives you a sense of purpose in life,” said Paul Edwards.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, the group can take a break from class, pick up their meals and enjoy the fruits of their labor at no cost.

“It’s very heartwarming to know that they care about you that much. To give us a Thanksgiving Dinners. That way my wife doesn’t have to cook, I don’t have to cook, we’re set up,” Edwards added.

This program provides academic and supports services for 120 eligible veterans year-round.

The veterans will be picking up their meals on Wednesday at the Rouses on Bertrand Drive.











