UL Lafayette police investigating after racial slur posted on banner inside Mouton Hall Video

Vice President Patricia Cottonham shares a message of inclusion and respect in response to recent vandalism on campus. If you have any information about the incidents, contact deanofstudents@louisiana.edu. pic.twitter.com/B9xYZfV1b4 — UL Lafayette (@ULLafayette) November 15, 2018

UL Lafayette Police are investigating after a racial slur was posted on a banner inside F.G. Mouton Hall this week.

Campus Police Spokesperson Lt. Billy Abrams said detectives are investigating the incident as an act of criminal mischief as well as a violation of the student conduct code, after someone wrote the racial slur, which Abrams said, was derogatory.

Abrams said they haven't located the person(s) who posted the message on the banner but that detectives were in the process of determining if there was video footage that would lead them to additional information.

"The suspect(s) will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Abrams said.

Vice President of Student Affairs Patricia Cottonham was made aware of the incident and said the person(s) responsible for the incident, if a student, faces possible expulsion and/or criminal charges.

"We have zero tolerance for racism and vandalism." Cottonham said.

Cottonham said the student body has decided that the most appropriate way to respond to the act is to engage in a helpful dialogue.